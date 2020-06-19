Man dies from afternoon crash on Interstate 44

A 25-year-old man has died from an afternoon crash on Interstate 44 in Springfield, police say.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Interstate 44 near North Kansas Expressway. It happened in the eastbound direction near exit 77.

Police say a semi-truck had slowed down because of an accident ahead. A driver from behind crashed into the semi-truck.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say an infant was also in the car during the time of the crash, but did not appear to suffer serious injuries.

Police do not believe impairment was involved. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash caused significant traffic delays in both directions of I-44 Friday afternoon for several hours. Traffic has now opened up.