Man dies in Ozark County, Mo. crash

A man died from a crash Friday night in Ozark County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 160, about 4 miles east of Gainesville, around 8:25 p.m.

Investigators say the car ran off the left side of the roadway, impacted a driveway, became airborne and overturned.

MSHP identified Antonio Aguilar, 37, of Tecumseh, Missouri, as the victim. He was taken to a hospital in West Plains, where he was later pronounced deceased.

MSHP Troop G reports 10 fatalities from crashes in 2020.