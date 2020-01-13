Man dies in shooting after police chase in Carthage, Mo.

Authorities say a man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police chase near Carthage.

Police Chief Greg Dagnan said the man was shot Sunday night after he exchanged gunfire with two state patrol troopers and a Jasper County deputy.

Highway patrol trooper Sam Carpenter the chase began when a Newton County deputy tried to stop an apparently intoxicated driver. The driver fled into Jasper County, where troopers and county deputies joined the pursuit. Carpenter says the chase ended in Carthage, where the man got out of his truck and shot at the officers, who returned fire.

One patrol trooper was grazed by a bullet but was not injured.

