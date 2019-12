Police in northwest Arkansas say a 24-year-old man drowned after driving a truck into a lake during a police chase.

According to the Lowell Police Department, officers pulled over the truck late Saturday before the driver took off. Officers followed the truck along a highway that dead-ended at a boat ramp. Police say 24-year-old Carlos Martinez then drove the truck into Beaver Lake.

Police say Martinez drowned and two female passengers were taken into custody.