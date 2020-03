A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Police identified the victim as Joseph B. Campbell of Warrensburg.

Police responded to the 100 block of South College Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene, where he suffered a gunshot wound.

The Warrensburg Police Department says the suspect, a man in his 30's, turned himself in to officers. The investigation is ongoing.