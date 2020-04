The highway patrol says Samuel Burrell, 44, of Silverton, Oregon was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says Burrell tried to pass another car on a hill on Missouri 5 south of Greenview. Burrell's car hit a pickup truck head on.

The driver of the pickup, Jordan Rabenold, 22, of Greenview is in the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, James Rabenold, 57, also of Greenview was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.