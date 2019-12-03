Man gunned down inside Missouri Waffle House

Police are still investigating and searching for the shooter. (Source: KMOV/CNN)
Updated: Tue 1:33 PM, Dec 03, 2019

BERKELEY, Mo. (CNN) - A man was shot dead inside a St. Louis-area Waffle House overnight.

Police from St. Louis County and Berkeley arrived at the scene after the shooting.

Officers said the shooter was possibly outside the restaurant when the fatal shot was fired. Reports suggest a window in the restaurant shattered.

The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating and searching for the shooter.

Waffle House is expected to re-open Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus