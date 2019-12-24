Man hit by drunk driver in Springfield recounts wreck, how his life has changed

A man who was hit by a drunk driver in Springfield just more than a year ago spoke with us about the crash that changed his life forever

James Atkinson was standing at the island crosswalk at the intersection of Sunshine and Fort Ave. when he was hit. Pinned between an SUV and a pole, Atkinson feared for his life.

"I just look at this Nissan vehicle and how it's smashed in the front," he said. "That pole and me in between it, I don't see how anybody survived."

In September 2018 Atkinson was struck by a drunk driver.

"This lady came over and took my hand and started praying and I tried to pray with her and that's all I remember," he said.

Atkinson's right leg was amputated above the knee and he suffered brain trauma. Tuesday he said even his hobbies have been taken away from him.

"Riding my triumph motorcycle, that's not happening," Atkinson said. "Swimming in the pool with my grand kids, that's not happening, riding a tandem bicycle, riding any bicycle and going snow shoeing. All the things that I used to enjoy doing I really can't do now."

The driver, 43-year-old William Shelton pleaded guilty to felony DWI on December 12.

"He's probably just a regular guy and he made a horrific mistake and this is the consequence of it," Atkinson said. " I think everyone needs to think about that you know over the holiday season, or any time, you know this is what can happen from just one time getting over the limit and going out and driving."

Throughout the legal process Atkinson has found a community through Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). The organization introduced him to people like Tabitha Clark, a 22-year-old hit by a drunk driver in December 2015.

Clark said she wants to remind people to think twice before drinking and driving.

"Don't do it," Clark said. "I don't want anyone else like me."

Shelton's sentencing is scheduled in February. Atkinson said he is looking for a change.

"I think we need to do a better job of toughening laws that fall just short of people being killed," he said.