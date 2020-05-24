Man in serious condition after Springfield resident shoots intruder

Springfield Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 1100 block of North Missouri. The Springfield police department tells us the shooting happened Saturday night as the victim was trying to break into the shooter's home.

One of the residents fired a warning shot and the intruder continued, so a second resident shot him. Police say after the shooting, both residents fled the home.

One of them returned home, saying they dropped the other off near Atlantic and Broadway. Police are still looking for that person.

The victim is in serious condition, and police have not released any names. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.