Man banned from Lake of the Ozarks bar, nearly drowns, then charged for assault of an officer

A man faces several charges, including assault of law enforcement, following an incident Friday night at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jason Federer, 25, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was banned from Shady Gators. MSHP later reported a rescue and arrest that followed Friday night.

MSHP says Federer was extremely drunk and banned from Shady Gators. Once he was banned, he went swimming and “had some difficulty.”

The incident happened at the 7.4 mile marker of the main channel and was reported as a near drowning. Federer was rescued, then taken by ambulance to a hospital in Osage Beach.

According to MSHP reports, Federer was arrested on three charges, including assault on law enforcement, assault on a special victim and resisting arrest. He was sent to Camden County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Federer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.