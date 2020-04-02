Man pleads guilty to assault on deputies in Greene County

A man pleads guilty to charges tied to an assault on multiple deputies in Greene County last year.

Brandon Blas, 29, of Willard, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of third-degree assault on a special victim (law enforcement officer) and one count of resisting arrest.

Blas will spend at least three months in prison while being considered for probation and parole.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop on July 19, 2019, lead to the arrest of Blas after he reportedly assaulted several deputies.

The sheriff's office says that deputies initiated a traffic stop for a license violation. While investigating, they discovered the license plates on the vehicle were possibly stolen from a local salvage yard.

Deputies then requested Blas to get out of the vehicle, but Blas refused to exit, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies attempted to take Blas into custody, he reportedly put the vehicle into drive and accelerated, knocking one deputy to the ground.

The report says the vehicle then stalled, briefly, and a second deputy attempted to remove Blas from the car; Blas then accelerated again, knocking the second deputy to the ground and fleeing the scene.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Blas on July 24, then took him into custody within a week of the incident.