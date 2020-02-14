Man pleads guilty to leaving scene after Missouri girl fatally struck while boarding bus

An Illinois man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in southwest Missouri that killed a girl as she was boarding her school bus.

The Joplin Globe reports Lance Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, pleaded guilty this week in the September 2018 death of 8-year-old Destiny Chambers in Joplin.

The girl was hit by Lee's truck as she crossed a street to board her bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol later arrested Lee in Strafford.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13. Destiny's father, Walter Chambers, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lee, the Joplin school district, the bus company and the bus driver.