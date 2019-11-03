Man put razor blades in Halloween candy bags, Connecticut police say

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Racz had no prior criminal history, but now he’s in a heap of trouble.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Racz had no prior criminal history, but now he’s in a heap of trouble. (Source: WTIC/CNN)

“His answers for why and how these razor blades could’ve ended up in there didn’t make a lot of sense,” said Lt. David Silverio of Waterbury Police.

Racz, facing charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury, allegedly told police razor blades were accidentally spilled or put into the candy bowl he used to hand out candy from.

Even so, police said he gave no explanation as to how they ended up in kids’ candy bags.

“I’m angry,” said Kristi Barbera. “I’m really, really angry.”

Her son was one of the two children who received razor blades with a handful of candy when trick-or-treating at Racz's home.

"So I went over to him and I confronted him about it and he claimed it to be an accident," Barbera recalled.

She wasn't sure whether or not to call police until she started scrolling through Facebook.

"I looked through the comments and she's on the exact same street that I was. It's the same type of razor blade with the strange cut out in it. I knew that there was no way this was an accident," Barbera explained.

She called police right away. She said this incident just proves you can’t trust anybody these days.

"Honestly, I think this really ruined it. I don't think I’ll ever bring my kids trick-or-treating again," Barbera said.

Racz was able to post bond and is due back in court on Nov. 13.

