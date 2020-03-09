Man says group of young men attacked him at a Springfield, Mo. park

A Springfield man says a group of young men attacked him at a Springfield park.

Brian Futrell told police he went for a walk at Doling Park Saturday afternoon when a teenaged girl asked him for help. He then told police five young men surrounded him. Futrell says they beat him with a rock and stole $20.

Futrell says he then remembers waking up in the woods and calling for help.

"I hope that they can be stopped so they don't do it again," said Futrell. "It seemed like, they were acting like they knew what they were doing. I'm in a lot of pain."

Futrell filed a police report.