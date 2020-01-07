Man sentenced 10 years for threatening Henry County prosecutor

A 37-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill a county prosecutor.

Prosecutors say Richard McNabb, of Clinton, threatened to kill Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields in January 2017.

Shields was prosecuting McNabb in the death of his son. McNabb was convicted of child neglect and sentenced to 10 years in that case.

McNabb told family members that he intended to kill Shields and then kill himself. McNabb reportedly placed a rifle on the porch of Shields' home but was later caught by law enforcement.

He was found guilty in November of tampering with a judicial official and was sentenced on Friday.