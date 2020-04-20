Man shot and killed outside of a gas station in Springfield

Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man outside of a gas station Sunday night.

Police say friends dropped the victim off at Cox North around 8:00 p.m. The man who was in his mid-20's was taken to Cox South where he died. Police say he was able to give them a brief description of the shooter.

One of the people who was in the car that dropped off the victim took off, but later came back and gave police more information.

Police are still trying to figure out what the relationship was between the shooter and the victim. "We have some of our crime scene guys in there looking at video at this time. We've got crime scene guys out on the scene also collecting some evidence here too. So we are trying to piece everything together to have a very thorough investigation, said Lt. Curt Ringgold with the Springfield Police Department.

Right now police are looking into how many shots were actually fired. They have found shell casings in the area of the gas station at Kearney and Fullbright, but some appear to have been there for awhile.

The victim's name hasn't been released.