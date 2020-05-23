Man fatally shot after altercation in West Plains; suspect in custody

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation in West Plains.

West Plains Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Lone Oak Mobile Park near Lanton Road. The victim was sent to the Ozarks Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect has been taken into custody. Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.