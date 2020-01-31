Man shot near Marshfield, suffers life-threatening injuries

A man was shot Friday near Marshfield, suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was sent to a hospital after being shot in the head. Authorities responded to a shots fired call east of Marshfield around 4 p.m.

Sheriff Roye Cole says the shooting was a isolated incident and is not expected to be a threat to the public. There is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and drugs may have possibly been involved. The Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are among the agencies investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

