Man shot in the arm at his house in Springfield, Mo.

An 18-year-old man is recovering after getting shot at his house.

The victim told police that two men came to the door and asked for someone who didn't live there. When the victim told them that of the men shot him twice in the arm.

Police arrived at the home on north Fort near Kearney around 11:00 Tuesday night.

.

Police say the victim ran out the back door and got help from some people at an apartment complex on north Bolivar Road.

Officers say they don't have much of a description of the two men who came to the door. The victim told police he doesn't know the men.

