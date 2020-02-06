Man shot, killed in McDonald County while riding in a car

A man was shot and killed while riding in a car Thursday morning in McDonald County.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office says it happened in a southern part of rural McDonald County in the early morning hours.

Authorities say the suspect fatally shot the victim, forced others to drive down the road, eventually dumping the victim's body alongside.

The victim's name has been withheld and will be sent to the coroner for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office says the suspect, whose name was also withheld, was arrested Thursday morning on pending criminal charges.