Man shot while working at Springfield Underground tells his story

It was business as usual, a regular Tuesday morning when police say a shooter attacked a man, just trying to do his job at the Springfield Underground.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Stanley Johnson walked into the caves in the first place.

So is the man who survived being shot in the arm.

He is speaking out about the incident but asked us to protect his identity to secure his safety and his job.

"In a moment, snap your fingers, everything can change, just boom," he said.

It took just seconds for his life to change.

"I thought he was a lost driver which is an every day, every day occurrence at my job. You get a guy who's new to the cave and he's lost and he's looking for help," he explained. "It didn't take very long in that moment to realize something was different because he was so frantic. When I really focused in on why is this guy, that's when I said what's in his hands, oh he's got two guns."

We showed him a picture of his accused attacker, Stanley Johnson.

"That's him. There's no doubt about it," he said.

He said Johnson quickly walked over to his work truck and pointed a gun at him.

"I just instinctively leaned to get away from the window with the sliding door, just trying to get my head behind the metal. That's when it came through," he explained.

He said a family member called him after early reports.

"The story that I heard reported is just not even close to what happened. It was not a workplace dispute," he said.

He said he wanted to set the record straight.

"You see this stuff on the news. You grow up seeing this stuff. I've wondered before, how would I react under the gun, literally," he said.

For him, the reality of what happened hasn't fully set in.

"It was more self-preservation to be honest with you. I just didn't feel like dying. A bullet almost took my head off so I'm pretty lucky right now," he said.

He's eager for the police to finish their investigation.

"I sure do want to know just what the hell happened with this guy's life that he ends up coming and trying to hijack my work truck and takes a shot at me, trying to kill me," he said.

Stanley Johnson has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.