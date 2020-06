A stolen truck has been returned to its rightful owner.

This, after authorities say a man stole it, and led police on a pursuit around 10:30 Friday night.

Greene County deputies tell us the driver got stuck when he ran off the road at a dead end street near West Chestnut.

The driver and passenger ran from the truck, but deputies caught-up with the passenger. The driver is on the run. They are working to confirm the identity of the driver. No injuries were reported.