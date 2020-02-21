Man wanted for auto theft in Barry County

The Barry County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help with finding a man wanted for auto theft.

Trenton James Stephenson, 38, is wanted on multiple warrants for auto theft.

Stephenson was last seen Thursday in the Eagle Rock area on a stolen white Honda 400cc dirt bike motorcycle.

Authorities say Stephenson is known to wander around the Golden/Eagle Rock or Holiday Island/Berryville area and may have some ties to East Purdy.

The sheriff's office also added this note: "Trent, you dropped your hat in the road yesterday running from us. We picked it up for you. Come by the office if you want it back."

If you have any information, contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 417-847-3121.