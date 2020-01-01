Man was ‘popping off’ rounds to celebrate New Year’s Day when he fatally shot girlfriend, Ohio police say

Illegal celebratory gunfire turned deadly just after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to Cleveland Police.

Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman who was shot.

Officers responded just after midnight on New Year’s Day and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at MetroHealth Hospital.

While investigating, police learned the victim’s 38-year-old boyfriend was “popping off” rounds to celebrate the start of 2020. At some point, the woman was shot.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

The shooting is one of 11 shootings that occurred in a nine-hour span on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Cleveland. A total of 13 people were shot.

