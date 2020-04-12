Man who stole tips from Mexican Villa South returns money, writes apology note, restaurant says

A man accused of stealing tips from the Mexican Villa South restaurant earlier this week has returned the money and also wrote an apology note, according to the restaurant.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Mexican Villa says a man stole tips Friday afternoon, which were intended for out-of-work servers, from the location at 2755 S Campbell Ave. The man was caught on a security camera and took off in a white car.

Mexican Villa shared another Facebook post Sunday morning saying the man went back to the location Saturday night, bringing back $70 and a handwritten apology note.

"Please read it. We think it will touch your hearts like it did ours. Understand, we don’t excuse what he did, but we respect he wanted to make things right," Mexican Villa says in the post.

The note reads:

“To the employees who worked yesterday I truly apologize for what happened it was a stupid mistake made while under the influence of drugs which is not a excuse just the truth there was 40 something (dollars) in there when it was taken I tried to double it but could only get 70 (dollars) I’m sorry I’m not a bad person just a man with an addiction I AM SORRY!!!”