Baxter Co., Ark., authorities find shooting suspect dead inside home

The Baxter County Sheriff said the manhunt for 28-year old Alton Cooke ended this afternoon after he was found dead at a house in Gassville, Ark.

The sheriff said Cooke rammed a woman's car on Highway 178 near Midway Wednesday morning, then fired shots into her car and took off.

The woman and a passenger of the car suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the woman and Cooke knew each other.

Sheriff John Montgomery and Gassville Police Chief Tim Mayfield said late Thursday morning, investigators developed information that Cooke was possibly at a house. Surveillance was set up on the house and around 1:30 p.m., officials made contact with two people at the house who stated Cooke was there and had run into a back room. He was reported to be armed with a handgun.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the house and evacuated the surrounding homes. The sheriff said numerous attempts over several hours were made in an attempt to communicate with Cooke. Around 5:30 pm, tear gas was used and shortly after, the Mountain Home Police Department Special Response Team went into the house and found Cooke dead in a self-made barricaded area of the house. Based on evidence at the scene, the sheriff's office believes Cooke died from a self-inflicted gun shot to the head. A semi-automatic pistol was found in his hand.

Alton Cooke's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is continuing with charges likely agaonst the people who may have helped Cooke.

The agencies involved were the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections Absconder Unit, Mountain Home Police Department, U.S. Marshall's Office, Arkansas Department of Corrections Tracking Dog Unit, Flippin Police Department, Gassville Fire Department, Baxter County Coroner Office, Gassville Police Department, and theBaxter County Sheriff's Office.