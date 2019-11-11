Many homeless veterans are seeking shelter on a very cold Veterans Day

Many homeless people around the Ozarks, including American war veterans have no shelter as a winter weather advisory takes effect Monday.

As Americans across the nation thank a veteran for their service, marking Veterans Day.

However one Vietnam veteran said he never felt that support.

Yeah, you didn't volunteer you were in the service back then you looked at them hippies and said roll another one, let’s do some more, said Jim Adamson.

Adamson served in the United States Navy in the 1970's. It was a time when protests over the United States involvement in Vietnam were constant.

He said war can change a person.

"It made me know, its whole lot easier to not care about a human being at all, and that scared me," explained Adamson.

He started living on the streets when he turned 60.

He's not the only veteran homeless in Springfield.

"We are failing to serve the ones who served our country, you know, we are failing," said Stephanie Appleby.

Appleby is the executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness also known as NAMI. She said their office was crowded Monday with people seeking shelter from the cold, including Adamson.

"You have the mental health issues, many PTSD, shell shock. Then you have homelessness and all of that is trauma. We know trauma can cause homelessness and homelessness can cause trauma. They have the trifecta working against them, explained Appleby.

She believes more needs to be done for our soldiers after they leave the service.

"Working with the population when they come home, doing a better job to assess their needs is definitely something we need to take care of, we owe it to them," said Appleby.

"They don't know what they’re doing when they go in and when they come out they are surely lost," explained Adamson.

