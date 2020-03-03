Many in Rogersville are still rebuilding after last year's tornado

People in Rogersville are still rebuilding after that community was hit by a tornado nearly a year ago.

The news of what happened in Tennessee Monday night is a reminding everyone here of what they went though and what it means to be prepared.

"This is just all of our trees. The bird house that we have. The big Blue Spruce here and in front of the yard," said Heather Cloud.

She lost more than 30 trees to the tornado that hit eastern Greene County last year. She said that she's still dealing with her insurance company to make repairs to her house.

"It's a pain to recover from a tornado. Now we have to start from scratch," said Cloud.

No one knows that more than Bill and Bernice Walker.

"It takes nothing but a few seconds and it's all destroyed," said Bill Walker.

The only thing left standing after the storm ripped apart their house was their front door.

When they saw the devastation in Nashville, they re-lived that night, last year, all over again.

Bill Walker said, "It was devastating. We both sat there and cried and watched the pictures and went back in time."

"We were in this bathroom. I was wrapping his arms with red towels. This whole wall was punched through. The furniture coming down the stair case," explained Bernice Walker.

"It doesn't take long for weather to change in the Ozarks," said Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts.

He explained that his team is ready if another round of severe weather tears through the community.

"There's a lot more to these spring storms than just the wind and tornadoes so be prepared for all that," he said.

Cloud said, "We're waiting for it to happen again. We're just waiting for it."

The Walkers, although they're prepared, feel that they have an added layer of protection.

"It stood firm," explained Bernice Walker, referring to the front door of her house.

"Yes it did. It didn't move. Not any of it was hurt whatsoever. It means that God took care of us through this," said Bill Walker.

The couple had the door that stood up to the tornado added to their new home.

"If they have each other. That's what counts. All this stuff we can do without," said Bernice Walker.

Emergency officials recommend getting prepared now for the upcoming severe weather season.

