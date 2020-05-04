Many retailers open doors Monday, employees say excited to get back to work

The Battlefield Mall and many other retailers opened up again Monday after 7 long weeks off.

Many workers were excited to be back to work, after an unexpected 46 days at home. It's back to business, but not quite as usual.

There are more signs posted, doors opened, and everyone seems to be wearing masks, and using plenty of elbow grease.

"I'm liking all the changes they made here like us wearing masks and doing extra cleaning and stuff like that," said Rally House employee Gracie Pesicka.

Otherwise, Rally House feels like the party it always has.

"I was born and bread to be a KC Chiefs fan!" said customer Clinton Montal. This was his first dollar spent on luxury after he lost his restaurant job because of COVID 19. He bought some new Chiefs gear.

"It just financially impacted them so badly at the restaurant that it crushed them," Montal said of his northern Missouri former employer.

He spent Monday buying a new collared shirt for another job interview.

"I've actually had a couple job interviews already so they are really looking for help down this way in Springfield," Montal said.

Managers say seeing customers feels like Christmas, especially after a season without your work family, and only behind a computer screen.

"We thrived really because online orders really saved us. We sold more puzzles than we ever have... games, books," said Rally House manager Jennifer Hutton. "Out of 25 people, we had four people say no, otherwise they were so excited to get back. I get goosebumps! I am so excited to get my (work) family back!"

"It's wonderful, it's wonderful. If they (employees) have other jobs, we are going to work with them to make sure they are getting paid and maximizing their paychecks as much as they can," Hutton said.

The Battlefield Mall opened Monday as well. They are encouraging shoppers to wear masks and wash hands frequently. They are asking shoppers and employees to take their temperature before coming to the mall, to make sure you do not have a fever.