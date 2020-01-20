PICTURES: Marchers brave the cold to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A large crowd participated in Springfield's annual Martin Luther King Jr. march Monday.

Organizers chose "This is what community looks like" as this year's theme to the march.

The crowd started at the Jordan Valley Ice Park, where as many as possible huddled inside to keep warm until 9 a.m. Then everyone braved the cold, most dressed in heavy coats, hats, scarves and gloves. They traveled across Springfield's historic Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and over to the Gillioz Theater.

Several students wearing school colors participated in the march too.

"I think part of it was for the community, just being with everybody, and you don't have to know everybody here, but they were all here for the same purpose," said Emily Jenkins. "I think it's a really cool thing and like I said, I've never done anything like this before, and I thought it was important for me as a student and a young person to just be out here is supporting everything that's going on."

The event ends with the Multicultural Festival at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

