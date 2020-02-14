Marion County, Ark. sheriff ties arrest to several burglaries

Marion County, Ark. deputies believe they may have made a break in a series of burglaries.

Deputies arrested Blake Sterling Lewis, 18 of Harrison, Monday. Deputies say they caught him cashing a forged check at a Yellville bank stolen in a recent burglary.

Deputies say Lewis admitted he and a juvenile accomplice drove around checking out homes without anyone there. Deputies say Lewis told them he would kick the door in and steal the property. The burglaries happened in Yellville, Mountain Home and Harrison.

Deputies recovered most of the stolen property from each burglary including flat screen televisions, designer purses, jewelry, debit cards, driver’s licenses, social security cards, etc. Deputies say the found several checks from different victims forged and ready to be cashed for thousands of dollars. Deputies say Lewis had someone's wallet with $3,345 in it.

Lewis faces several burglary and drug charges. A judge set bond at $25,000.