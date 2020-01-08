Marion County sheriff gives update on one-year anniversary of new jail

Adjusting to the new Marion County Law Enforcement Center offered a big change for deputies, dispatchers, jailers and inmates.

"Leaps and bounds better than what we were dealing with at our old facility," said Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans.

The old jail only had space for 20 inmates, but this one holds three times as many and is five times the size.

Evans said they had to move out because the old one didn't pass state requirements, and voters passed a tax to fund a new $8 million jail.

He said the new layout also helps manage inmates better.

"Having a control tower where that one person controls the security of the facility in the back," Evans said.

The dispatch center used to be right in the middle of the cells. Now they're by the admin offices.

There's also an enclosed space for deputies to drop off inmates.

"Our old jail we just had to pull up to the back door like you were pulling up to a residence, and walk them in from the parking lot," the sheriff said.

The previous building was constantly overcrowded because of the limited number of cells.

But while other counties are expanding their jails because of overcrowding, the sheriff says his county is not there yet thanks to the new facility.

"The sheriffs in our adjoining counties that have helped us out when we were at the old facility. When we did experience overcrowding there, they would help us. And now we're able to return that favor," he said.

This jail can also house up to six state inmates who can help out at the center.

"I think having a new facility here in the county has been a benefit and a blessing," Evans said.

As far as the old jail, the county judge said the county will either keep it for storage, sell it or tear it down.