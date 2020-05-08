Marionville Principal gives back to his faculty during Teacher Appreciation Week

This week marks Teacher Appreciation Week. Some educators in the Ozarks have gone above and beyond to show their gratitude towards their faculty.

One principal in Marionville who is not only working to change his students' lives, but his teachers too.

"It certainly wasn't the way any of us planned on it being," said Mark Estep.

Mark Estep is the principal of Marionville Highschool. He has been an educator for nearly 30 years, embracing every moment of it along the way.

"Some of it is very rewarding, and some it is very heartbreaking," said Estep.

Although schools are closed right now because of the pandemic, Estep went the extra mile to make sure his faculty was remembered this week.

"We are more of a family then a faculty here," said Estep.

Estep went to each of his teacher's houses, traveling to neighboring cities, such as Springfield and Nixa, to make sure all of his teachers received their A-Plus evaluations during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"The administrative team and I got together and talked about some things we can do. We came up with some yard signs letting them know that an incredible educator lives here," said Estep.

But, Estep didn't stop there, he personally wrote a handwritten letter on each sign, thanking them for their dedication and hard work.

Especially in a time of uncertainty, it's a gesture. Teacher Bethany Boaz says is NOT surprising.

"He really cares about all of us as people, not just his employees and his students at school," said Boaz.

While Estep went out of his way to make sure everyone felt special, Boaz says it's Estep who deserves some recognition. He is set to retire at the end of the school year, leaving behind a legacy that will go down in history books.

"He knows every student, he knows all their circumstances and problems he knows when to give tough love and just when to be there for both students and teachers for that matter," said Boaz.

"I have just really enjoyed my time with the people here," said Estep.