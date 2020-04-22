Marionville man puts up light display to spread hope during pandemic

A Marionville man is finding a way to spread hope during a dark time through a light display.

Bob Duda is known for his extravagant Christmas displays, but during the coronavirus pandemic, it's really the message behind the lights that's getting lots of attention.

"Yeah it's dark right now, but there is hope it's going to pass," Duda said.

The lights on Duda's house and in his yard are giving people purpose.

"Think about something beyond the hardships you might be facing," Word of Life Church Pastor Kevin Inmon said.

"Really awesome to see and just be encouraged," Christina Flageolle said.

Many people used to coming to the house on Central Avenue to see Bob's extravagant Christmas displays in December.

"I am one of those guys," Duda said.

However, in the middle of a pandemic the lights of hope just seemed to fit.

"I've got the platform, I've got the ability," Duda said. "I just did what I always do."

Duda says there are about 4,000 lights on his house right now. Usually, during Christmas time, he does about 210,000. It is a fraction of the lights, but people who came to see the display say it's certainly not a fraction of the joy.

"He's a guy that's shown up to the occasion," Cody Fletcher said.

With some help from friends and his pastor, Duda put messages with the songs, too.

"People care about you. They're valuable and you're important, even in a time where you might not think so," Inmon said.

He made this lights mission more of a ministry.

"For me, that hope is in Jesus Christ," Duda said.

The crosses in the yard symbolize his faith, also strengthening others in uncertain times.

"Not everybody is brave enough to say, you know, I'm going to spread some hope and I'm going to represent Jesus," Fletcher said.

"People need Jesus. I mean, they need to learn who their Lord and Savior is," Duda's Foster Son Ty Bick said.

So, for this family, the display isn't just something fun to see.

"This is more than just lights," Bick said.

It's about letting people know that these tough times, will be overcome.

"Hope. What an incredible word," Inmon said.

That display is on until about 10 p.m. every night at 500 South Central Ave in Marionville. Duda says he plans to leave it up until the pandemic is over.