Mark Hamill shares Instagram video from Springfield protest Saturday

Mark Hamill, known for starring as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, shared a video taken during Saturday's protest in Springfield, Missouri.

Hamill shared a video originally posted by Kenidra R. Woods in his Instagram story.

Woods was one of several speakers during the protest at Park Central Square, which drew an estimated 2,500 people.

"I will continue to use my voice for change. Be the change you wish to create/see #blacklivesmatter," the original Instagram caption from Woods read.

In addition to sharing the video to his Instagram story, Hamill added the hashtags “#Courage #Unity #AllInThisTogether”.