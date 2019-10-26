Branson's Marvel Cave celebrates 125th anniversary

A theme park that draws thousands to the Ozarks each year will get a new ride next spring, but Silver Dollar City likely wouldn't even exist if not for the natural wonder celebrated Saturday.

"It's what made Silver Dollar City possible," said Silver Dollar City co-founder Jack Herschend.

Sixty-six years before that above-ground attraction opened up, the Marvel Cave got things started.

"If there was not a cave there would not be a Silver Dollar City," he said.

In 2019, the cave sometimes gets overlooked.

"Many people now come to Silver Dollar City and they don't even know there's a cave here," said Herschend.

Saturday cave guides came back to celebrate the landmark that brought them all together: the cave's 125th birthday.

"We just hang together and we remember each other and it's kind of like a class reunion but a little more of a bond," said former cave guide Leslie Spencer.

The cave guides said they all share a special kind of bond.

"There's no place else that I know of where people have bonded like the cave guides," said Herschend.

Herschend said that bond makes this anniversary so special.

"The love that they have for the cave is awesome, but even more they have a love for each other," he said.

Herschend's family bought the cave in the 1950s. Now generations of workers have become an extended family of their own.

"We were a family and it's always been that way and its just you work with them and you just cant seem to get away from them," said former cave guide Russell Stephenson.

"It's nature. It's you know God's presence to see how beautiful it is," said Stephenson. "The cave is just such a thing of beauty and something to see."

Herschend said people should check out the cave if they haven't already.

"Go check it out and meet some of the awesome awesome people that we call cave guides, but cave storytellers," he said.

The newest attraction coming to the park in May will be based off of the Mystic River, which can be seen from inside of the Marvel Cave.

