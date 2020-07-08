Advertisement

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Her lawyer David Gehrke told multiple news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. He did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

Letourneau was a married mother of four in 1996 when she taught 12-year-old Vili Fualaau in her class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb.

Police discovered them at about 1:20 a.m. on June 19, 1996, parked in a minivan at the Des Moines Marina.

Letourneau, then 34, initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on. At the police station, Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any "touching." They claimed Letourneau had been babysitting the boy, and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months later, the evidence was undeniable: Letourneau was pregnant. They had a daughter — and then, later, another one, conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape but before she began serving a 7 1/2-year prison term.

Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after her release.

Fualaau and Letourneau characterized their relationship as one of love at that point, even writing a book together — "Un Seul Crime, L'Amour," or "Only One Crime, Love." Their story became the subject of a USA Network movie, "All American Girl."

But it didn't last a lifetime: King County court records show Fualaau asked for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017.

Fualaau's mother filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit claiming the city and school district failed to protect her son from the teacher. But the defendants said the relationship was so bizarre that no one could have predicted it. The district's lawyer said it began off school grounds, after the academic year had ended. Police argued they simply had no evidence of sexual abuse until it was too late. A jury found against the family.

Seattle attorney Anne Bremner represented the police in that lawsuit, and befriended Letourneau, visiting her in prison and meeting her for lunch after her release.

“She accepted that it was a crime and that she had to serve her time, but when she got out she didn’t dwell,” Bremner said. “She moved forward in a very positive way and raised those girls. She was somebody I rooted for. I really wanted her to do well, and she did.”

As for Letourneau and Fualauu’s relationship: “Everyone said it wouldn’t last, but it did, at least for 20 years.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox and Mercy push for Springfield City Council to pass mask ordinance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Healthcare officials at both Cox and Mercy wrote letters urging Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council to pass a mask ordinance. They say that the time to do so is now. This comes after city leaders asked for the input of local doctors on potentially requiring people to wear masks in public.

News

Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Many outdoor workers must wear masks this summer, for the first time. But they say perspective is key to beating the heat.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the woman was in her 80s and had no underlying risk factors.

News

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

News

Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison back open with guidelines in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Welcome Center is a welcome sight when you're on a long road trip. For months, the coronavirus kept them closed in Arkansas. But they're back open, and there are some changes to keep people safe.

Latest News

Local

People turn to used, small appliance shops after long wait times at big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Viewers tell KY3 they are waiting up to 9 weeks for appliances.

News

Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

News

Missouri’s Dept. of Health releases results of COVID-19 testing events in southwest part of state

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state opened the testing sites to any Missouri resident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Construction crews work on temporary Greene County Jail too

Updated: 6 hours ago
Construction crews are working on two jails in Greene County. One is a temporary home.

Sports

Show Me Collegiate League ends season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 Show Me Collegiate League has ceased operation due to COVID-19. The league intends to return in 2021. See a full release below.