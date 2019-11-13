Mayor proposes new tax district, sales tax to help repair Bagnell Dam Boulevard

Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark sees a lot of traffic.

"We see, on average, 18,000 cars a day," said Mayor Gerry Murawski.

All that wear and tear is starting to catch up.

"I'm surprised it made it this long," said Gerry Miller, owner of Phat Sal's.

'The Strip,' as it's been nicknamed, hasn't been repaved since 1990.

"It definitely needs to be resurfaced," Miller said.

The mayor agrees.

"It looks, not very nice, either," Murawski added.

Murawski said he would like to establish a Transportation Development District, or TDD, to maintain the road, potentially build a parking garage, and fund the Strip Express shuttle that launched a few years ago.

To fund the TDD, Murawski proposed a one percent sales tax.

He said there was push back at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

"I just don't think that a one percent is that much, but there are some that do," Murawski said.

Miller said while no one likes to pay new taxes, he believes a sales tax would be a lot better than a property tax to be paid for by everyone who lives in the city.

"This will actually be paid by visitors instead of the local residents in the large part," Miller said.

Now, the mayor is calling on business owners along Bagnell Dam Boulevard to come to a meeting next Tuesday night to brainstorm what can be done to address what he calls a major priority.

"If we said, 'ok, we're not going to patch any of the streets in the rest of the city and just focus on this,' it would still take $25,000 a year somewhere around 20 years to finish it," Murawski said. "By then, you'd have to start over again."

The meeting for business owners and the public will be held next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Willmore Lodge.