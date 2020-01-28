McDonald County deputies search for shooter who shot 2 sheep, beheaded one too

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in a bizarre sheep shooting and beheading.

Officers began investigating January 14 at a farm off of Route E north of Powell. The owners found the first sheep shot and killed. The shooter then beheaded the pregnant sheep. The head was gone.

Then January 27, someone shot a second sheep in the head at close range. This time the shooter left the sheep in the field.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents to please contact the the McDonald County Sheriff's Office Dispatch (417) 223-4318.