Me Too Springfield uses education to help survivors of sexual assault

A group of women filled the room in the Lightbox on Commercial Street.

"I faced my trauma when I was in high school," said Kelsey Nichol.

Vice president of Me Too Springfield, Kelsey Nichol, is also a survivor of sexual assault. She taught the class Sunday afternoon.

"I was raped while I was in high school," said Nichol.

Nichol says for a long time she held in her feelings towards the trauma until she learned about the Enneagram. The Enneagram is a personality test that allows you to learn about your strengths and weaknesses, which she shared today with everyone.

"The way someone might show outwardly that they are experiencing this trauma might clash with how they feel inside and so this is to help them be able to pull them inner feelings out and let people know this is how I am dealing with what has happened to me and it doesn't have to be the same way some else deals with it," said Nichol.

But Nichol hopes whether or not people express interest in the Enneagram, they use it as a tool to hopefully help them through a difficult time in their life.

"I hope they learn that their trauma isn't something that just has to sit in their past and be something they don't want to look at it can really be a tool to help them grow and be the best versions of themselves," said Nichol.