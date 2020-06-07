Meeting a Master of Illusion: Springfield's Ben Blaque appears on CW program this week

Ben Blaque, a magician who got his start right here in the Ozarks, will be performing on this week's episode of Masters of Illusion on the Ozarks CW.

Blaque will be performing his Crossbow Roulette Routine on the episode of Masters of Illusion airing on Friday, June 12, 2020. He is one of 46 magicians on the show.

This season, Season Seven of Masters of Illusion on The CW, is Ben Blaque's debut season. And he is one of two magicians on the show that hail from Missouri. The other being, Juliana Fay of Branson, Missouri.

In the summer of 2004, Ben Blaque began working as a stage crew for The Kirby VanBurch show in Branson, Missouri, where he developed a strong desire to become an Illusionist.

Blaque is also the only crossbow performer to shoot a crossbow or compound bow while hanging upside down. He is also the only "Crossbow act" in the world to be awarded the famous "Merlin Award" from the International Magicians Society for Best Variety Act.

This is his debut season performing on The CW Network in Season Seven of "Masters of Illusion."