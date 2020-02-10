Megadeth, Lamb of God announce tour stop in Springfield

The metal tour of the year is coming to JQH Arena in Springfield.

Megadeth and Lamb of God will perform October 14 at 6 p.m. Special guests Trivium and In Flame will join them.

Megadeth guitarist Dave Mustaine started the band in Los Angeles in 1983. The band has sold nearly 40 million records.

Ticket go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from

$29.50 - $99.50. Purchase tickets at missouristatetix.com, charge by phone (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.