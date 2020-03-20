Member of Missouri House tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to several state leaders.

Leaders have requested all employees and visitors to stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days.

Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield) and other leaders have issued the following joint statement regarding a confirmed COVID-19 case in the Capitol:

“We have recently learned a member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus. We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days. While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health.”