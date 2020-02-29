Mercy Hospital Springfield welcomes its first Leap Day baby of 2020

Mercy Hospital Springfield welcomed its first Leap Day baby, also known as a "leapling," of 2020 in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Westonn Waylon Woods was born just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

His mother, Kyli Fultz came to Mercy Hospital Springfield to be induced Thursday afternoon and was born Saturday after a C-section. When they first arrived, Westonn's parents didn't realize their baby was about to have a unique birthday.

“We didn’t even think about the fact that it was the 29th,” said Westonn’s father Julius Woods. “Now we’re wondering when to celebrate his birthday. Do you do it on the 28th or March 1st?”

Mercy Springfield OB-GYN Dr. Charles Albritton, a fellow “leapling" born in 1988, encourages Fultz and Woods to embrace the uniqueness of their son’s birthday.

“I fall into the camp that would always celebrate on Feb. 28; it never felt right celebrating outside the month of February,” Dr. Albritton said.

“It’s a great ice-breaker and you can have a lot of fun with it,” Dr. Albritton said. “It’s a great excuse to throw an extra big party every four years.”

Fultz and Woods agree. “I think maybe we’ll have two parties every year,” Fultz said. “He’s just such a blessing, and his unusual birthday makes him even more special.”

For an idea of just how rare it is to have a Leap Day birthday: Of more than 45,000 Mercy employees, Dr. Albritton and 33 others are Mercy’s only co-workers who have that claim to fame.