Mercy Hospitals in rural areas receive grant to enhance virtual healthcare

Rushing a patient from the emergency room in Cassville to a hospital in Springfield would take more than an hour, but doctors working in one small Barry County community can almost instantly connect with doctors in Greene County or even St. Louis through virtual healthcare.

"If a complicated case comes in neurologically speaking, we can click basically and get a neurologist consult right away," Dr. Duane Cox at Mercy Hospital Cassville said.

Dr. Cox says seeing a specialist immediately likely means a better outcome for the patient.

"Particularly in terms of strokes and heart attacks, time is everything," Dr. Cox said.

That also allows them to better care for the patients at the ER and as they're transported to Springfield in the ambulance.

"If we can have proper medications on board, clot busters, other preventative treatments, before they get to their destination, it just adds to their benefit," Dr. Cox said.

Now, a $500,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for Mercy's Virtual Healthcare program in rural areas will mean even more of this kind of care in communities like Cassville.

"They're our local residents and they want to stay local for their healthcare," Emergency Department Manager Carrie Stockton said.

Currently, in Cassville they are mainly using virtual medicine in the emergency room. However, with this grant, they're hoping to upgrade the system and use the technology in other areas of healthcare.

"If we have access to intensives, orthopedics, pulmonology, any number of specialists, that will be vital," Dr. Cox said.

"There's so much more out there that we can offer our local residents and our community that we are just not able to, so this is going to help us to do that," Stockton said.

Mercy leaders say it's all about giving people in all areas of the Ozarks the best care possible, quickly.

"Speed and efficiency is key," Dr. Cox said.

Mercy Cassville isn't the only Mercy Hospital in our area benefiting from this grant. Mercy in Berryville, Mountain View, and Aurora will get money, too.

