Mercy Springfield names new health system CEO

His career began in direct patient care as a paramedic. Now, Craig McCoy is bringing that experience, plus 10 years as a health system CEO, to Mercy Springfield Communities.

“Being able to care for people in what is often their greatest time of need is very privileged work,” McCoy said. “Working in faith-based health care is truly all about being God’s people taking care of God’s people. As a ministry, it goes beyond the walls of our facilities to improve the status of our communities. This helps ensure people have the opportunity to achieve optimal health.”

McCoy most recently served as CEO of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greenville, South Carolina. Health care has been a part of his entire life; his father and older brother are both physicians. He went to college for business, but after finishing his undergraduate degree, a friend convinced him paramedic school should be his next move.

“I worked seven years as a paramedic and then decided to put my business degree to work as well,” McCoy said. “I went to grad school and earned my master’s in healthcare administration while working for EMS.”

His time in the ER benefited him personally, too. “I met my wife, Pam, in Intermediate Care Room #7 in the Greenville Memorial Hospital ER when she was a nurse.” They’ve been married for 21 years and have two children.

Jon Swope has been serving as interim president of Mercy Springfield Communities. With McCoy’s arrival, Swope will focus on his role as senior vice president and Mercy Central Region president.