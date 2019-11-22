Mercy Virtual awarded grant to help with rural health care development

Nearly every county in the Ozarks is in need of better access to health care. Some refer to the need as being medical "deserts." However, one grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA,) could change the medical desert narrative.

Mercy Virtual, a program apart of Mercy Health Care, is the recipient of nearly $500,000 through the USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant. With the money Mercy Virtual will launch virtual programs in nine counties, Four of them are in the Ozarks, which will ultimately serve more than thousands of people in rural areas.

Mark Saxon, Certified Physician Assistant, and Vice President of Clinical Operations for Mercy Virtual said it's a form of life-saving video equipment.

"You're bringing high-level care, that's normally found in level one trauma centers, and normally found in larger cities to a rural environment by having the right resources and the right technology," explained Saxon.

The high-level care would be done virtually. Specialist, and other health care providers would be able to care for patients via video equipment while accessing their information and charts online.

"The grant allows us to put resources, technology, equipment, and programs into those hospitals that normally could not be there or they couldn't afford to put in there," said Saxon.

The technology will help folks in Mountain View, Aurora, Cassville Missouri, and Berryville, Ark., as it would ​cut wait times, hospital, and emergency room visits significantly.

Mercy Virtual Programs:

Many patients who live in rural areas of Missouri and Arkansas often don't have a doctor nearby. The USDA federal grant will be able to give people the opportunity to visit with a doctor, without a long drive.

The grant money will be used for expanding services like “vStroke.” It will set up, a secure connection to rural hospitals, giving people access to virtual neurologists. Allowing them to help stroke victims and provide immediate attention from afar.

Saxon said people who are having strokes don't have much time to get the right diagnosis and treatment. That's why it's crucial to bridge the gap for health care everywhere, thus making the grant so important. ​