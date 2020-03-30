Springfield's Mercy announces 2 workers test positive for coronavirus

Mercy Hospital in Springfield announced two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to KY3, Mercy representatives say both employees traveled out of the state within the last 14 days. They are both managing symptoms at home.

Mercy leadership is working with co-workers who may have been exposed due to close contact.

Read the full statement from Mercy below:

Two co-workers at Mercy Hospital Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19. Both had traveled out of the state within the last 14 days. Both are managing their illness at home and are in our prayers.

Mercy Springfield leadership will be in touch with co-workers who may have been at risk of exposure due to close contact with these co-workers.

As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in the community, it is not entirely unexpected that we would have cases confirmed in caregivers. Patient and co-worker safety is our top priority. We have been preparing for the likelihood of widespread community infection and have been adjusting our policies to provide the right balance of protecting our co-workers and physicians while also being able to provide safe patient care for our community. It is our mission to follow in the footsteps of the Sisters of Mercy and answer the call to care for our community in even the most challenging circumstances.