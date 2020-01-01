Mercy celebrates Springfield’s first newborn of 2020

The labor and delivery team at Mercy Hospital Springfield is ringing in the New Year with the first newborn in Springfield Paisley Rose.

Mother, Britney Dinger, and father, Joseph Rose, welcomed their baby girl at 12:17 a.m. Paisley weighed in at five pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Her arrival as the first baby of the New Year brought a pile of presents from the mother baby staff at Mercy.

“We love that our careers allow us to be a part of these special moments,” said Deana Holland, Mercy clinical supervisor. “Every delivery is so unique and priceless, but it is always so special when we get to celebrate the first baby of the new year.”

Paisley was born with a cleft lip and palate and will continue to receive care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mercy Hospital Springfield.