Mercy offers classes in fall prevention, here are tips you can use now

Mercy Trauma says 75% of people they are treating 65 and older are being treated for falls less than three feet.

These falls often happen at home, a place where we are most familiar. Here’s a home safety checklist to help prevent this from happening to you.

1. Make sure your furniture is set up in a way to create a clear path. Then make sure that path is clear of clutter.

2. Coil or tape cords and wires close to the wall so you don’t trip. Don’t cover these with rugs because that is a hazard of its own.

3. Keep your cellphone near at all times just in case you do fall.

4. Check that all of your rugs are non-slip or have double-sided tape to keep them from moving around.

5. Make sure the inside and outside of your home are well lit so you are able to see paths clearly.

Mercy offers fall prevention classes to give more tips and tricks to keep you safe. If you’re interested contact Becky Spain at info@safekidsspringfield.org